Kumbrabow Road in Randolph County will be closed from Thursday, October 19, 2023, to Thursday, October 27, 2023, excluding the weekend

County Route 219/16, Kumbrabow Road in Randolph County, will be closed from the intersection of US 219, beginning at milepost 6.71 and ending at milepost 10.41, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Thursday, October 19, 2023, to Thursday, October 27, 2023, for paving. Special accommodation will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses only.  All motorists are advised to plan accordingly, use alternate routes, and to expect delays. ​​

