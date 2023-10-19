Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,318 in the last 365 days.

Blair Road Railroad Crossing, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, October 23, 2023

Page Content

Blair Road, County Route 23 in Jefferson County, will be closed at the railroad crossing beginning Monday, October 23, 2023, through Friday, October 27, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to replace the crossing. Signs will be in place to direct traffic onto a local detour adjacent to the tracks. Exact schedule is weather dependent. ​​

You just read:

Blair Road Railroad Crossing, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, October 23, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more