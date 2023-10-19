Exciting Conference Alert : Circular Plastics Packaging Unveiled on November 8-9, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourself for a transformative event that delves deep into the heart of Asia's plastics industry and its journey towards circularity. CMT’s Circular Plastics Packaging ASIA conference is set to take place on November 8-9, 2023, at the vibrant and bustling Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This premier event is poised to be an epicenter of innovation and collaboration, offering an insightful look into the pressing matters surrounding the plastics circularity solutions across the supply chain, with a specific focus on attaining high-quality food-grade recycled materials.
The stage is set for a dynamic discourse on the profound impact and the exciting advancements in plastics circularity. Recent reports have highlighted that nearly 90% of plastics circularity capital in emerging markets has been invested in Asia, primarily in recycling and recovery initiatives. While there is still a lack of capital, collection infrastructure, and sorting facilities, which have been identified as significant barriers, the tides are shifting.
Companies and brand owners with unwavering commitments to meeting sustainability targets are driving the demand for high-quality recycled plastics. This demand, in turn, sparks investments in cutting-edge technology solutions throughout the entire supply chain.
In June 2023, a monumental milestone was achieved as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) inked a groundbreaking $44.2 million blue loan agreement with PT ALBA Tridi Plastics Recycling Indonesia, aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling facility in Central Java. This move signifies a major leap towards a more sustainable and circular plastics economy.
Nevertheless, it is crucial to maintain a pragmatic perspective. Asia's consumption-driven economy continues to produce and consume plastics, necessitating the collaboration of governments and stakeholders throughout the plastics sector. A holistic approach is vital to set clear goals and regulations, surmounting the challenges for a truly sustainable and circular plastics economy.
Circular Plastics Packaging conference will provide a platform for expert discussions and knowledge exchange on a wide array of topics. Some of the key highlights include:
• Plastics Industry in Vietnam & Current Environmental Regulations: A deep dive into the regulatory landscape, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Eco Labeling.
• Circular Economy Policies for Plastic Waste: Insights into the current status and recommendations for eight core policies aimed at promoting the circular economy of plastic waste in Vietnam.
• Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling Initiatives: A closer look at Vietnam's first bottle-to-bottle recycling project and the Philippines' pioneering food-grade bottle-to-bottle recycling facility.
• Challenges in rPET Recycling in Myanmar: An exploration of the hurdles in recycled PET (rPET) recycling.
• Future Expansion of Plastics Circularity Beyond PET: A glimpse into the future of plastics circularity, focusing on PET bottles, trays, and fibers.
• Innovative Financing Solutions: Strategies for financing the production of high-quality food-grade recycled plastics in Asia.
• Safety of Food Contact Paper & Plastics Packaging: New findings and potential concerns surrounding food-grade packaging materials, including recycled plastics.
• European PET/rPET Market: An overview of the European market and its influence on Asia.
• Transforming Low-Value Plastics: The conversion of hard-to-recycle flexible plastics into new, valuable products.
• Advancements in Plastics Cleaning Technology: Achieving higher quality recycled high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) and recycled polypropylene (rPP).
• Cost-Effective PET Recycling: An examination of chemical recycling processes to obtain the purest recycled PET.
• Biodegradable and Compostable Resins in Vietnam: Exploring innovations in flexible film packaging and sustainable materials.
• Design for Recyclability: Unraveling the secrets of sustainable packaging through thoughtful design.
This conference promises to be an enlightening experience, bringing together visionaries, innovators, and leaders dedicated to reshaping the plastics industry in Asia. Don't miss your chance to be at the forefront of this transformative journey! For media inquiries, please contact: media@cmtsp.com.sg
Huiyan Fu
The stage is set for a dynamic discourse on the profound impact and the exciting advancements in plastics circularity. Recent reports have highlighted that nearly 90% of plastics circularity capital in emerging markets has been invested in Asia, primarily in recycling and recovery initiatives. While there is still a lack of capital, collection infrastructure, and sorting facilities, which have been identified as significant barriers, the tides are shifting.
Companies and brand owners with unwavering commitments to meeting sustainability targets are driving the demand for high-quality recycled plastics. This demand, in turn, sparks investments in cutting-edge technology solutions throughout the entire supply chain.
In June 2023, a monumental milestone was achieved as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) inked a groundbreaking $44.2 million blue loan agreement with PT ALBA Tridi Plastics Recycling Indonesia, aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling facility in Central Java. This move signifies a major leap towards a more sustainable and circular plastics economy.
Nevertheless, it is crucial to maintain a pragmatic perspective. Asia's consumption-driven economy continues to produce and consume plastics, necessitating the collaboration of governments and stakeholders throughout the plastics sector. A holistic approach is vital to set clear goals and regulations, surmounting the challenges for a truly sustainable and circular plastics economy.
Circular Plastics Packaging conference will provide a platform for expert discussions and knowledge exchange on a wide array of topics. Some of the key highlights include:
• Plastics Industry in Vietnam & Current Environmental Regulations: A deep dive into the regulatory landscape, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Eco Labeling.
• Circular Economy Policies for Plastic Waste: Insights into the current status and recommendations for eight core policies aimed at promoting the circular economy of plastic waste in Vietnam.
• Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling Initiatives: A closer look at Vietnam's first bottle-to-bottle recycling project and the Philippines' pioneering food-grade bottle-to-bottle recycling facility.
• Challenges in rPET Recycling in Myanmar: An exploration of the hurdles in recycled PET (rPET) recycling.
• Future Expansion of Plastics Circularity Beyond PET: A glimpse into the future of plastics circularity, focusing on PET bottles, trays, and fibers.
• Innovative Financing Solutions: Strategies for financing the production of high-quality food-grade recycled plastics in Asia.
• Safety of Food Contact Paper & Plastics Packaging: New findings and potential concerns surrounding food-grade packaging materials, including recycled plastics.
• European PET/rPET Market: An overview of the European market and its influence on Asia.
• Transforming Low-Value Plastics: The conversion of hard-to-recycle flexible plastics into new, valuable products.
• Advancements in Plastics Cleaning Technology: Achieving higher quality recycled high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) and recycled polypropylene (rPP).
• Cost-Effective PET Recycling: An examination of chemical recycling processes to obtain the purest recycled PET.
• Biodegradable and Compostable Resins in Vietnam: Exploring innovations in flexible film packaging and sustainable materials.
• Design for Recyclability: Unraveling the secrets of sustainable packaging through thoughtful design.
This conference promises to be an enlightening experience, bringing together visionaries, innovators, and leaders dedicated to reshaping the plastics industry in Asia. Don't miss your chance to be at the forefront of this transformative journey! For media inquiries, please contact: media@cmtsp.com.sg
Huiyan Fu
Centre for Management Technology
+65 6346 9113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram