Negligent Operation / 23B2004920 / Royalton Barracks

CASE#: 23B2004920
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10-18-23 / 1916
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 south, mile marker 22, Royalton
VIOLATION: Careless & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Hareesh Girinadhuni
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10-18-23, at approximately 1916 hours, State Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 89, southbound, near mile marker 22, Royalton for a vehicle traveling a 115 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Hareesh Girinadhuni. He was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 01-02-24 for Careless & Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01-02-24
COURT: Windsor
