Negligent Operation / 23B2004920 / Royalton Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt                            

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10-18-23 / 1916

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 south, mile marker 22, Royalton

VIOLATION: Careless & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Hareesh Girinadhuni                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10-18-23, at approximately 1916 hours, State Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 89, southbound, near mile marker 22, Royalton for a vehicle traveling a 115 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone.  The operator was identified as Hareesh Girinadhuni. He was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 01-02-24 for Careless & Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-02-24            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

