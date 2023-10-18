MPD Receives Prestigious Webber Seavey Award

On October 17, 2023, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) honored the Metropolitan Police Department with the Webber Seavey Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.

The Webber Seavey Award, one of the top awards IACP gives out annually, serves as a catalyst for promoting effective approaches to the wider law enforcement community. The award was established to recognize excellence in the profession and allow agencies to learn from each other.

In bestowing this award, the IACP specifically recognized the remarkable contributions of the DC Police Leadership Academy (DCPLA). The DCPLA is a three-week program that brings together a diverse group of passionate law-enforcement leaders from around the United States and representatives of international law enforcement, providing them with the fundamental tools necessary for them to meet their career goals and shape the future of the profession.

“It is an honor for our department to receive this recognition,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith stated. “This accolade acknowledges this outstanding program and the impact it has and will make within the law enforcement community—bringing together future leaders from around the world to learn together and discuss challenges and opportunities.”

The IACP presented the award Tuesday evening at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Award Banquet in San Diego. Chief of Staff Marvin Haiman accepted the award on behalf of the Metropolitan Police Department.

To learn more about the DC Police Leadership Academy, please visit our website: https://mpdc.dc.gov/node/1674196