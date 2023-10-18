MPD Detectives Looking to Identify Carjacking Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying two carjacking suspects.

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at approximately 10:05 p.m., the victim was getting out of his vehicle in the 500 block of A Street, Southeast, when the first suspect approached him and pointed a firearm at him. The suspect demanded the victim’s keys and phone, and the victim complied. The first suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle while the second suspect fled in a suspect vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photographs below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.