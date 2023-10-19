Man Arrested in Hit and Run in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a man has been arrested in a hit and run that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at approximately 5:41 p.m., a mother, her young boy, and their dog were in a crosswalk on C Street, Northeast, at 12th Street. The driver of a Nissan Armada failed to yield and struck the mother, the young boy, and their dog, then fled the location. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The mother and the dog are in good condition.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 64-year-old Samuel Holloway, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Leaving After Colliding.

