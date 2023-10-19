CBP Officers Encounter Illegal Firearm at the Peace Bridge Possessed by a Citizen of Venezuela

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Entry seized a firearm in a vehicle that was encountered at the Peace Bridge.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a commercial vehicle driven by Eloy Guadarrama Silva, a 21-year-old citizen of Venezuela. Guadarrama had made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge and did not intend to travel to Canada. During the primary inspection, Guadarrama Silva declared to CBP officers that he possessed a .40 caliber Ruger handgun and was subsequently escorted to secondary for further inspection. During the secondary examination, it was determined that the driver, currently residing in the state of Georgia, unlawfully possessed the firearm.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

“CBP Officers are responsible for enforcing various Federal and State laws,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “This encounter is yet another example of how CBP successfully collaborates with our State and Local partners to keep our community safe.”

The driver was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the firearm and driver were turned over to the city of Buffalo Police Department facing a felony charge for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

