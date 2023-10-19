Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehend eight migrants that attempted to abscond to a nearby ranch on HWY 83

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo West Station tracked down and apprehended eight migrants on HWY 83.

On Oct.15, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties on HWY 83, encountered a suspicious vehicle traveling South on HWY 83. After following the vehicle, the car came to a stop at the side of the road, abruptly all the occupants began to abscond to a nearby ranch.

Border Patrol agents were able to apprehend a total of eight people and they were taken to the Laredo West Station for processing. Record checks revealed they were in the country illegally from Mexico. All subjects were processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.