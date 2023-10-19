Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Watertown, Wis.

WATERTOWN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the City of Watertown, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

At approximately 11:17 a.m., officers with the Watertown Police Department responded to a call regarding criminal damage to property at an apartment in the City of Watertown. A male subject fled the apartment prior to law enforcement arrival. The subject was later located in a parking lot on Tower Drive. The subject turned towards law enforcement with a handgun and at least one officer discharged their firearm. Lifesaving measures were performed but the subject was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other members of the public or law enforcement were injured during the incident.

The involved officers were equipped with a body-worn and squad cameras. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.