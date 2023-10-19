Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.18.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jarred “JP” Patton, of Grass Valley, has been appointed Director of the California Conservation Corps. Patton has served as a Regional Deputy Director at the California Conservation Corps since 2020. He was Assistant Manager at Walker Creek Ranch, Marin County Office of Education from 2018 to 2020. Patton was an Outdoor Recreation Supervisor for the Sacramento Department of Parks and Recreation from 2015 to 2018. He was a Project Management and Organization Change Management Analyst at the State of California Office of Systems Integration from 2013 to 2015. Patton was an Associate Personnel Analyst at the California Department of Transportation from 2012 to 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from New York University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,008. Patton is a Democrat.

Mark Reinardy, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Inspector General at the California High-Speed Rail Authority, Office of the Inspector General. Reinardy has been Principal Auditor at the California State Auditor’s Office since 2022, where he has held several roles since 2012, including Senior Auditor Evaluator and Auditor Evaluator. He was a Fiscal Analyst in the City and County of San Francisco Controller’s Office in 2012. Reinardy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and English Literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,008. Reinardy is registered without party preference.

Khalil Mohseni, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Commissioner at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Mohseni has been Chief Operating Officer at the State Controller’s Office since 2022. He was a Deputy Director of Administration at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2020 to 2022 and a Project Director at the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency from 2018 to 2019. Mohseni was Chief Fiscal Officer at the California Board of State and Community Corrections from 2015 to 2018. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,008. Mohseni is registered without party preference.

Albert Lundeen, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Secretary in the Office of Public and Employee Communications at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lundeen has been Media Relations Manager at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2021. He was Deputy Executive Director for Strategic Planning and Media at the California Energy Commission from 2014 to 2021. Lundeen was Media Relations and Legislative Affairs Manager at the Financial Information System for California from 2012 to 2014. He was Partner at LundeenMacdonald from 2011 to 2012 and served as Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the California Department of Public Health from 2009 to 2011. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, a Master of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies (Broadcast Journalism) from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,192. Lundeen is a Democrat.

Michelle Weaver, of Stockton, has been appointed Deputy Director of Facility Planning and Construction Management at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Weaver has been Associate Director of the Capital Planning and Project Services Branch at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2017, and has held several positions there since 2006, including Staff Services Manager III, II, I, and Associate Governmental Program Analyst. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $181,176. Weaver is a Republican.

Alex Traverso, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of Communications at the State Board of Education. Traverso has been an Account Director for KP Public Affairs since 2022. He was Deputy Director of External Affairs at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2021 to 2022. Traverso was Chief of Communications at the California Bureau of Cannabis Control from 2016 to 2021 and Assistant Deputy Director of Corporate Communications at the California State Lottery from 2008 to 2016. Traverso was Communications Director in the Office of State Assemblymember Lloyd Levine from 2006 to 2008. He was Deputy Press Secretary in the Office of Assembly Speaker Fabian Nunez from 2004 to 2006. Traverso was Public Relations Manager at the California Exposition and State Fair from 2003 to 2004. He was Assistant Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 1999 to 2003. Traverso earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,080. Traverso is a Democrat.

Jaydeep Singh Bhatia, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Policy Coordinator, Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce at the Department of Cannabis Control. Bhatia has been Homeland Security Policy Coordinator at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2022. He was an Intelligence Analyst for the State Threat Assessment Center from 2018 to 2022. He was a Policy Specialist and Executive Fellow for the California Department of Food and Agriculture from 2016 to 2018. Bhatia earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, Chico and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, Stanislaus. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $130,008. Bhatia is a Democrat.

Paul Dixon, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Facilities Management at the California Department of General Services. Dixon has served as State Printer at the California Department of General Services since 2021 and was Assistant Deputy Director of Operations in the Department’s Facilities Management Division from 2018 to 2021. Dixon was Project Architect at Barry-Wehmiller Design Group Facilities Solutions from 2015 to 2018. He was Director of Facilities and Operations at the San Lorenzo Unified School District from 2011 to 2012. Dixon was Project Architect at MWA Architects from 2011 to 2012 and at LPAS from 2007 to 2011. Dixon earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Minnesota. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $174,000. Dixon is a Democrat.

Ronald Eguchi, of La Palma, has been appointed to the Wildfire Technology Research and Development Review Advisory Board. Eguchi is Chief Executive Officer of ImageCat Inc., which he co-founded in 2000. He was Vice President at EQE International from 1991 to 2000. Eguchi was Senior Associate at Dames & Moore from 1986 to 1990 and at Engineering Mechanics Associates from 1984 to 1985. Eguchi earned a Master of Science degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Eguchi is a Democrat.

Kimberley Johnson, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2022. Johnson has been Director of the California Department of Social Services since 2019, where she has held several roles since 2015, including Deputy Director of the Family Engagement and Empowerment Division, Branch Chief of CalWORKS and Child Care, and Branch Chief of Child Care and Refugee Programs. She was Public Policy Director at the California Child Care Resource and Referral Network from 2012 to 2015. Johnson was Manager of the Early Childhood Mentor Program at City College of San Francisco from 2009 to 2012. She was Director of Programs and Training for the Parent Services Project Inc. from 2007 to 2010. Johnson was Program Director at the Children’s Network of Solano County from 1999 to 2007. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Welfare from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson is a Democrat.

Hilary Lentini, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Lentini has been CEO of Lentini Design & Marketing Inc since 1990. She is a member of the California Workforce Development Board and the National Association of Women Business Owners. Lentini earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Communication Design from the University of Illinois Chicago. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lentini is a Democrat.

Joe Kalmick, of Seal Beach, has been appointed to the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. Kalmick has served as a Seal Beach City Council Member since 2019. Kalmick was Owner of Main St. Art & Framing from 1978 to 2014. He was a Volunteer and Reserve Firefighter for the City of Seal Beach from 1979 to 2014. Kalmick earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kalmick is a Democrat.

Keri Askew Bailey, of Auburn, has been appointed to the 20th District Agricultural Association, Gold Country Fair Board of Directors. Askew Bailey has been Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at Charter Communications since 2018. She was Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy at the California Grocers Association from 2009 to 2018. Askew Bailey was Director of Government Relations at the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues from 2005 to 2009. She served in several roles, including as Chief of Staff, for various members of the California State Assembly from 1995 to 2005. Askew Bailey is a member of the California State University Foundation Board of Governors and Financial Audit Committee. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Law Studies from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Askew Bailey is registered without party preference.

###