PRESS RELEASE : PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF FINLAND TO SAMOA

(THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER 2023)

Her Excellency Satu Mattila-Budich presented her Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mualia at a presentation of credential ceremony held this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, accrediting her as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Finland to Samoa with residence in Canberra.

Samoa and Finland have maintained and enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in August 199. Samoa continues to benefit from the assistance through the European Union Development Fund supporting regional development assistance programs channelled through the Pacific Islands Forum as well as the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI. Our two countries have worked collaboratively at the United Nations to advance and address issues of common interests including climate change, the promotion of human rights, the rule of law, peace and security including the attainment of the sustainable development goals. H.E Mattila-Budich in her remarks stated that she looks forward to working with the government of Samoa in advancing relations between our two countries. Afioga Le Mamea expressed his confidence in the appointment of HE Matilla-Budich as Ambassador of Finland to Samoa which will no doubt provide opportunities for our two countries to collaboration on matters of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral ties

HE Satu Matilla-Budich is a career diplomat with a Masters of Arts from the University of Jyväskylä, Finland. She held various senior positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland and was posted to Finland’s Embassies in New York, New Delhi, Geneva, Washington DC and Tokyo. HE Matilla-Budich was Ambassador of Finland to Singapore, the Permanent Representative of Finland to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg and currently the Ambassador of Finland to Canberra with cross accreditation to Samoa.

