PRESS RELEASE: Soifua Manuia Clinic completes first week of assistance

The U.S. Embassy thanks the Ministry of Health for its collaboration with U.S. medics at the Soifua Manuia Clinic in the last week. The latest project began last Thursday, October 12, 2023 and will run through October 26. This current collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the U.S. medics builds on the past clinics requested by the Government of Samoa to provide medical assistance to the people of Samoa during the UNSIDS Conference in 2014 and again in 2015 for the Commonwealth Youth Games.



“The Soifua Manuia Clinic is not a new initiative by the U.S. Government. It is representative of the long-standing partnership between the United States and Samoa to provide essential medical services to the Samoan people. The clinic’s primary goal is to improve access to healthcare and enhance medical capacity in Samoa, particularly during major events or in areas where medical resources may be limited,” said Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi. “We are delighted to welcome back U.S. medics to the Soifua Manuia Clinic and to continue our support and assistance to the people of Samoa. We are planning more clinics in the coming months,” she added.



Today marks a week since the start of the Soifua Manuia Clinics in collaboration with the Samoa Ministry of Health. The past week has brought about great opportunity and sharing of knowledge and expertise for both medical professionals of Samoa and the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital Brigade under the 9th Mission Support Command, U. S Army Reserve.



Over the past week, a total of 278 patients were assisted at Leulumoega District Hospital and 151 at Poutasi District Hospital. One of the highlights from the week was the support of SPC Joseph Bjelland in the delivery at Leulumoega District Hospital of newborn baby “Joseph”. On the same day the team also coordinated the transfer of another pediatric patient in critical condition to the Moto’otua Hospital.



Major Julius De La Pena, Officer in Charge of the Soifua Manuia Clinic team said, “We are honored to have the chance to work with Samoa’s skilled medical professionals and assist. We are both learning from one another’s medical practice here in Samoa and in the U.S. Our primary objective is to create a sustainable impact by providing immediate care and identifying what services and equipment we can provide to assist in the future. Together, we can build a healthier Samoa.”



