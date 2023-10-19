Update No. 3: Rutland Barracks / Theft of VSP cruiser and patrol rifle

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B4006554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Henry Alberico

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: Between 2-4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland City, Vermont

VIOLATION: Theft of VSP cruiser and patrol rifle

ACCUSED: Timothy Gabriel

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington and Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Through investigation and tips from the public, the Vermont State Police identified the suspect in this incident as Timothy Gabriel, 29, whose most recent addresses were in Burlington and Rutland.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, members of the Vermont State Police located Gabriel walking on Cherry Street in Burlington. He ignored commands directing him to surrender and had to be subdued by troopers. The stolen patrol rifle remains unaccounted for, and the VSP investigation into this incident is continuing.

The Vermont State Police has worked closely on this investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont. Gabriel initially is expected to face a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the theft of the patrol rifle. His initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Burlington is expected to be held Thursday afternoon.

VSP also is working in collaboration with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office on this ongoing investigation, and additional charges are possible.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the theft of the police cruiser, which was assigned to Cpl. Christopher Loyzelle of the Rutland Barracks.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue providing updates on this case as the investigation unfolds.

***Update No. 2, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023***

The Vermont State Police operation on West Street in Rutland is continuing, but the presence of law enforcement in the area has been reduced. The street has been reopened. Investigation by VSP does not indicate any danger to the public in the vicinity.

The state police is pursuing all avenues of investigation related to this incident. No one is currently in custody.

Members of the public with any information that could be of assistance to investigators should call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available. VSP will provide further updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023***

As part of this ongoing investigation, the Vermont State Police currently has a heavy law-enforcement presence on West Street in Rutland. Members of the public should avoid the area, and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the theft of a VSP cruiser and a patrol rifle that was taken from the vehicle.

The cruiser was stolen from outside a residence in Rutland City between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The cruiser was subsequently located elsewhere in Rutland City, but the Sig Sauer patrol rifle that had been secured in the vehicle had been forcibly removed. The circumstances of the vehicle theft are under active investigation.

Surveillance video in the area captured images of the suspect carrying the rifle. A photo is attached to this release. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -