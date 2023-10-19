“Iumi Wan Festival” to Add Cultural Excitement to the Pacific Games in Honiara

Honiara residents and visitors gearing up for the Pacific Games are in for a cultural treat, as the Ministry of Culture & Tourism joins hands with the Sol2023 Pacific Games Organizing Committee(GOC) to present the “Iumi Wan Festival.” This vibrant cultural celebration will take place from November 19th to December 2nd, 2023, right here in Honiara.

The “Iumi Wan Festival” is designed to be the Cultural Programme for the Pacific Games, offering an engaging experience for both the local community and guests arriving in Honiara for the Games.

What to expect? Anticipate a dazzling showcase of local musical talents and captivating cultural performances at the Multipurpose Youth Hub, near Lawson Tama, and the National Art Gallery Compound, right opposite the Central Bank. Furthermore, the “Iumi Wan Festival” will host local and regional artists as part of the “Melanesian Art Exhibition” at the National Art Gallery, providing a platform for artists from Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands to display their artistic talents. To sweeten the deal, visitors can explore our existing exhibitions at the National Art Gallery Crafts Center, the National Museum, and the RAMSI Galleries during the festival.

But here’s the real treat – the “Iumi Wan Dress Show” is set to steal the spotlight on November 30th at the Multipurpose Hall near Lawson Tama. This fashion extravaganza will see local designers competing in a preliminary round to create a National Dress that embodies the spirit of the Solomon Islands. Mark your calendars because this one-day event is not to be missed!

And guess what? You won’t miss any of the Pacific Games action. We will set up a giant digital screen at the Multipurpose Youth Hub for free live streaming of the games. That’s right, no need to spend a cent to watch the games. Come to the “Iumi Wan Festival” for entertainment and Pacific Games excitement, all in one place.

The best part? Every single event at the “Iumi Wan Festival” is free of charge. So, gather your friends and family, and make your way to the Youth Hub, Multipurpose Hall, the National Museum and the National Art Gallery from November 19th to December 2nd for two weeks of culture, art, and competitive excitement. This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

OPMC Press