AB511 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-10-18
WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to amend 348.27 (9) (a) 3. g. and 348.27 (9) (a) 3. n.; and to create 348.27 (9) (a) 3. gm., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. hm., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. o., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. p., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. q., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. r., 348.27 (9) (a) 3. s. and 348.27 (9) (a) 3. t. of the statutes; Relating to: permits for certain oversize or overweight vehicles transporting forest products. (FE)
Status: A - Transportation
