AB513 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Children and Families - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to repeal 49.155 (1g) (i) and 49.155 (6) (e) 2.; to amend 49.155 (6) (e) 3. (intro.); and to create 20.437 (2) (c), 20.437 (2) (d), 49.132, 49.133 and 49.155 (1g) (j) of the statutes; Relating to: a Department of Children and Families program to make payments to child care programs, a child care partnership grant program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Children and Families

