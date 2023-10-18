AB518 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to repeal 118.43 (title), (1) to (7) and (9) and 118.44; to renumber and amend 118.43 (8); to amend 20.255 (2) (cs), 20.255 (2) (cu), 115.7915 (2) (intro.), 118.38 (1) (a) 9., 118.60 (2) (a) (intro.), 119.04 (1) and 119.23 (2) (a) (intro.); and to create 115.7915 (11), 118.435, 118.60 (13) and 119.23 (13) of the statutes; Relating to: phasing out parental choice programs and the Special Needs Scholarship Program, repealing the achievement gap reduction program and the student achievement guarantee program, creating a new student achievement guarantee program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)