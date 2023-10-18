AB519 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance - 2023-10-18
WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to amend 40.51 (7) (a); and to create 40.51 (7) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: health insurance for school district employees. (FE)
