WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 20.255 (2) (e) and 118.237 of the statutes; Relating to: grants to school districts to pay student teachers an hourly wage, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab522
You just read:
AB522 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-18
