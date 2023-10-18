Submit Release
AB524 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to renumber 118.235; to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 118.235 (title) and 118.235 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring school boards to compensate teachers for time spent on nonclassroom services. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

Important Actions (newest first)

