AB528 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to repeal 118.134 (3r), 118.134 (4) (b), 227.43 (1) (bd), 227.43 (3) (br) and 227.43 (4) (br); to renumber and amend 118.134 (1m) (b), 118.134 (2) and 118.134 (4) (a); to amend 118.134 (1), 118.134 (1m) (a), 118.134 (3) (a), 118.134 (3) (b) 2. and 118.134 (3) (c); and to create 20.255 (2) (kg), 20.505 (8) (hm) 29., 118.134 (1m) (a) 1m., 118.134 (1m) (b) 2., 118.134 (2) (b) and 118.134 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: race-based nicknames, logos, mascots, and team names; providing an exemption from rule-making and emergency rule procedures; and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

