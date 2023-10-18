WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to amend 121.004 (7) (c) 1. a., 121.004 (7) (c) 2. and 121.004 (7) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: counting pupils enrolled in four-year-old kindergarten for purposes of state aid and revenue limits. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab529
You just read:
AB529 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-18
