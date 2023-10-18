Submit Release
AB529 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to amend 121.004 (7) (c) 1. a., 121.004 (7) (c) 2. and 121.004 (7) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: counting pupils enrolled in four-year-old kindergarten for purposes of state aid and revenue limits. (FE)

Status: A - Education

