WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to create 115.7915 (4m) (em), 118.40 (2r) (e) 3n., 118.40 (2x) (e) 3., 118.60 (4) (d) and 119.23 (4) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: payments for pupils who withdraw from a parental choice program, the Special Needs Scholarship Program, or an independent charter school. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab532
You just read:
AB532 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-18
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.