AB532 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to create 115.7915 (4m) (em), 118.40 (2r) (e) 3n., 118.40 (2x) (e) 3., 118.60 (4) (d) and 119.23 (4) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: payments for pupils who withdraw from a parental choice program, the Special Needs Scholarship Program, or an independent charter school. (FE)