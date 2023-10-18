WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to amend 111.39 (4) (d), 111.39 (5) (b) and 814.04 (intro.); and to create 111.39 (5) (d) and 111.397 of the statutes; Relating to: actions in circuit court alleging discrimination in employment, unfair honesty testing, or unfair genetic testing. (FE)
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab537
You just read:
AB537 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-10-18
