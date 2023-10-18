Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,350 in the last 365 days.

AB538 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to repeal 103.36; to amend 111.322 (2m) (a), 111.322 (2m) (b) and 814.04 (intro.); and to create 103.135 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting an employer from relying on information about a prospective employee's compensation when making employment decisions or inquiring about a prospective employee's compensation and from restricting an employee's right to disclose compensation information, allowing actions in circuit court, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab538

You just read:

AB538 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more