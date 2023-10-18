AB539 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to repeal 111.04 (3) and 947.20; to consolidate, renumber and amend 111.04 (1) and (2); to amend 111.06 (1) (c), 111.06 (1) (e) and 111.06 (1) (i); and to create 111.01 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the right-to-work law. (FE)