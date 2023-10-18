Submit Release
AB540 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to create 20.192 (1) (c) and 238.145 of the statutes; Relating to: University of Wisconsin System branch campus redevelopment grants, including a grant to Richland County, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

Important Actions (newest first)

