WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 968.02 (3); to amend 968.26 (2) (b), 968.26 (2) (c) and 968.26 (2) (d); and to create 968.02 (3) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: court-issued criminal complaints if the person's actions were in self-defense.
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab544
You just read:
AB544 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-10-18
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.