AB544 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 968.02 (3); to amend 968.26 (2) (b), 968.26 (2) (c) and 968.26 (2) (d); and to create 968.02 (3) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: court-issued criminal complaints if the person's actions were in self-defense.

Status: A - Judiciary

