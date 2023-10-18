Submit Release
AB546 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-10-18

WISCONSIN, October 18 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, for the 2023-25 biennium, covering employees in the public safety collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)

Status: A - Rules

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
10/18/2023 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Rules  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab546

