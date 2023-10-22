Edward Andrews Handyman Services Expands into Eco-Friendly Garden and Construction Equipment

The company's commitment to greener practices and the launch of the "Eco-Homes" initiative reflect their dedication to a more sustainable future.

Our team is committed to saving the environment and reducing our use of petrol fueled equipment is a step in the right direction. We hope other trades join us in this cause.” — Eddie Andrews

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward Andrews Handyman Services, a leading name in the Australian home improvement industry, is taking a monumental step towards a more sustainable future by expanding its range of environmentally friendly garden and construction equipment. This move marks a significant commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of home improvement projects and promoting greener practices throughout the industry.For over a decade, Edward Andrews Handyman Services has been a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses seeking top-notch handyman services. The company's reputation for quality workmanship, professionalism, and customer satisfaction has made them a household name in Australia. Now, they are poised to become pioneers in sustainability within the home improvement sector.Embracing the Green MovementAs environmental concerns continue to gain momentum worldwide, it has become increasingly imperative for businesses to adopt eco-conscious practices. Edward Andrews Handyman Services is taking this responsibility to heart, recognizing the significant impact that construction and gardening activities can have on the environment."We are committed to making a positive difference in the world we live in," said Edward Andrews, Founder and CEO of Edward Andrews Handyman Services. "By expanding our offerings to include eco-friendly garden and construction equipment, we are not only improving the sustainability of our services but also empowering our customers to make greener choices."Eco-Friendly Equipment LineupThe new lineup of environmentally friendly garden and construction equipment offered by Edward Andrews Handyman Services includes a wide range of products designed to reduce carbon emissions and minimize the environmental impact of home improvement projects. Some of the key features of this eco-conscious equipment are:Electric-Powered Garden Tools: These tools, including electric lawnmowers, trimmers, and leaf blowers, replace traditional gas-powered equipment, eliminating harmful emissions and noise pollution.Solar-Powered Construction Equipment: Edward Andrews Handyman Services has invested in solar-powered construction tools like cement mixers, power tools, and lighting, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering operating costs.Recycled and Sustainable Materials: The company is also embracing sustainable building materials and practices, promoting the use of recycled and repurposed materials in construction projects to minimize waste and resource consumption.Eco-Friendly Paints and Finishes: Customers can now choose from a selection of low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints and finishes that contribute to healthier indoor air quality while reducing harm to the environment.Promoting Sustainable Practices Ed Andrews Handyman Services is not just about offering greener equipment. The company is actively promoting sustainable practices and education in the industry. They are launching an "Eco-Homes" initiative, where customers can access resources and guidance on sustainable home improvements. This initiative includes tips on energy-efficient renovations, water-saving techniques, and eco-conscious landscaping ideas."We believe that sustainability should be at the core of the home improvement industry," said Sarah Mitchell, the company's Sustainability Director. "Through our Eco-Homes initiative, we aim to inform and inspire our customers to make environmentally responsible choices while renovating their homes."Collaborating for a Greener FutureTo bring their vision of a more sustainable future to life, Edward Andrews Handyman Services is collaborating with local environmental organizations, suppliers of eco-friendly products, and industry experts. They are also investing in training for their staff to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed for environmentally responsible projects.About Eddy Andrews Handyman ServicesEdward Andrews Handyman Services is a renowned Australian home improvement company with a mission to provide exceptional services while prioritizing customer satisfaction. Founded over a decade ago, the company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, professionalism, and now, environmental sustainability.

