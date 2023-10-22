Enhancing Tenant Comfort and Sustainability: RadGreen's Innovative AI Building Management
TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL , October 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more leading real estate companies are using RadGreen’s AI solution to automatically comply and excel at lower cost and providing visibility and comfort to tenants by:
Setting measurable parameters
Ongoing monitoring and gathering of all necessary data
Detailed AI-based analytics
Proactive and optimized issues identification and solving
Automated out-of-the-box reporting
Intelligent building management solutions can deliver a healthier IAQ environment for tenants and employees in any built-up space by HVAC systems. Monitors placed strategically and cost effectively throughout the premises can detect a plethora of indoor environmental factors, that need to be monitored, as described by the EPA.
Real-time Data:
Smart building platforms provide the capability to optimize manual and outdated processes. World-class building management (Intelligent, Smart, Digital) empower class A property investors, landlords and management teams to access wide variety of real-time data (predictive, prescriptive and historical). These platforms integrate an assortment of disparate systems and processes from multiple layers of infrastructure and vendors into a single platform. The data lake (big data) that is available can be leveraged for data-led decision making and investment criteria.
HVAC Systems
The legacy HVAC infrastructure in existing buildings were not built to be flexible, scale and adapt to changing tenant’s requirements. Energy saving efficiencies cannot be implemented rapidly through software configuration based on proactive or predictive modeling and forecasts. With the Internet of things (IOT) boom of inexpensive sensors and corresponding software platform, smart building automation can integrate with HVAC systems to provide rapid response to changing tenant occupancy (seasonal, cyclical or unexpected circumstances). The cost saving that can be achieved through energy efficiency is good for the operating income as well as for the environment.
Energy Efficiency
Intelligent building management solutions can optimize energy consumption across portfolio of properties in a variety of ways. Alerts, notifications and reports can provide real-time data for maintenance, IT, engineering, sales, security, and management executives to act upon fact-based accurate data.
Digital Twins
Having a digital twin of physical infrastructure in a virtual format can enable automation, configuration, migration and remote support and remediation. Teams can be spread out across regions to communicate and collaborate efficiently without incurring on-site costs.
One Platform to manage them all
Cloud based platforms can integrate all the software and hardware systems rapidly without costly delays. RadGreen’s one-stop environmental management solution enables to optimize the indoor air quality in building. The solution tracks multiple parameters (24/7) and provides with a suite of analytics to proactively manage the environment. RadGreen’s one-stop environmental management solution enables to optimize the indoor air quality in the building. The solution tracks multiple parameters (24/7) and provides with a suite of analytics to proactively manage each environment.
•Automated AI-based easy and cost-effective to use and deploy.
•Easily deployed and spread anywhere, independent self-communicating sensors Monitoring from tenant experience sensors
•Wide monitoring capabilities for CO2, tVOC, PM2.5, CO, NO2, Noise, Temperature, Humidity, RF, WiFi, ELF/EMF, Light lux, and light colors
•Ongoing monitoring and gathering of all necessary data.
•Energy efficiency
•Excessive use of HVAC
•Underserved capacity of HVAC
•HVAC duct leakage and holes
•HVAC filter inefficiencies
•Excessive use of lighting
•Potential sewage overflow
•Excessive level / underserved communication systems
•Wellbeing
•Standard and regulation compliance
•Dew point
•Natural light
•Virus risk score
•In-out temperature difference
About Radgreen
RadGreen’s one-stop environmental management solution enables you to optimize the indoor air quality in your building. The solution tracks multiple parameters (24/7) and provides you with a suite of analytics to proactively manage your environment.
Melroy Coelho
Melroy Coelho
Radgreen.com
+1 647-993-4353
info@radgreen.com