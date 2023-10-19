Last-Mile Delivery Software Industry Flourishes in Japan | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Japan's last-mile delivery software industry is thriving, driven by a booming e-commerce market and technological advancements. Cloud-based deployment model is predicted to retain its maximum share in the forecast period.

Newark, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The deployment of last-mile delivery software in Japan is projected to achieve a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% up to the year 2033. As for last-mile delivery technology solutions in Japan, they are expected to present significant growth opportunities, with an anticipated revenue of US$ 86.3 million in 2023. To address issues related to low productivity and labor shortages in Japan's transportation sector, stakeholders in the last-mile delivery industry are expected to prioritize investments in cutting-edge technologies. It is forecasted that the last-mile delivery software sector will achieve sales amounting to US$ 225.4 million by 2033



The last-mile delivery software sector in Japan has been rapidly expanding, driven by the surge in e-commerce, on-demand services, and the need for timely and secure deliveries. Future Market Insight indicates that the industry is poised to reach new heights in the coming years.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18006

Key factors contributing to this growth include:

E-commerce Boom: Japan's e-commerce market is flourishing, with a growing number of consumers shopping online. This trend has led to an increased demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions to ensure swift and accurate deliveries.

Tech Advancements: The integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) in last-mile delivery software has improved route optimization, tracking, and customer experience.

Sustainability Focus: With growing environmental awareness, there is a significant shift toward eco-friendly and sustainable delivery options, making it imperative for companies to adapt and innovate.

Regional Analysis:

Different regions in Japan exhibit varying dynamics within the last-mile delivery software sector:

Tokyo: As Japan's business hub, Tokyo remains the epicenter of last-mile delivery software innovations. The city's diverse needs and high population density create a vibrant market for technology providers and logistics companies.

Kansai Region: Osaka, Kyoto, and other cities in the Kansai region are experiencing a surge in demand for efficient last-mile delivery solutions, particularly due to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Rural Areas: Rural Japan is witnessing a rise in delivery software adoption, fueled by the need to serve remote communities and businesses effectively.

In a statement regarding the growth of the last-mile delivery software industry in Japan, Sudip Saha, a Co-founder and managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI), noted, "The Japanese last-mile delivery software market is rapidly evolving to meet the demands of a digitalized and environmentally-conscious society. The innovative technologies, competitive landscape, and regional variations we are witnessing today are indicative of a dynamic and promising future for the industry."

For more information and insights on the last-mile delivery software industry in Japan: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industry-analysis-of-last-mile-delivery-software-in-japan

Competitive Landscape:

The last-mile delivery software industry in Japan boasts a competitive landscape, with both local and international players vying for market share. Key companies that have established a significant presence in the market include:

Rakuten: A leading e-commerce platform in Japan, Rakuten offers a comprehensive suite of last-mile delivery software solutions, including delivery tracking and real-time updates.

Yamato Transport: A well-established logistics company, Yamato Transport provides reliable last-mile delivery services and software that cater to the diverse needs of businesses and consumers.

Uber Eats: The popular food delivery platform has gained prominence in Japan, offering efficient last-mile delivery solutions for the restaurant industry.

Start-ups: Numerous innovative start-ups are entering the market with niche solutions, focusing on automation, sustainability, and localized delivery services.

Some Key Companies Offering Last-mile Delivery Software in Japan

Sagawa Express

Yamato Transport (Kuroneko)

Rakuten Super Logistics

Sagawa Global Logistics

Nippon Express

Parcel Live Japan

OpenLogi

Delight Ventures

AnyMind Group

QUOQUS

Others



The last-mile delivery software industry in Japan is undoubtedly on the brink of a significant transformation. As consumers continue to rely on online shopping, and businesses aim to optimize their delivery operations, the industry will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of commerce in the country.

Get Instant Access to Our Detailed Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18006

Key Segments

Deployment:

Cloud-based Last-Mile Delivery Software

On-Premises Last-Mile Delivery Software

Web-based Last-Mile Delivery Software



Enterprise Size:

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Industry:

Courier, Express & Parcel

Retail & FMCG

Transportation

BFSI

eCommerce

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Others

Key Cities:

Kanto

Chubu

Kinki

Kyushu & Okinawa

Tohoku

Rest of Japan

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management in consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, reflecting his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently recognized him as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Top Reports Related to Technology Market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube