Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market worth $1.9 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 2.7% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.9 billion by 2028 from USD 1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The driving factors for porcelain enamel coatings include the increasing demand for aesthetic appealing cookware products, sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials, and practices. Porcelain enamel coatings offers exceptional durability and resistance to wear and corrosion. Porcelain enamel coatings are more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional construction materials. Additionally, the growing awareness of the benefits of porcelain enamel coatings such as durability and heat resistance make it an ideal choice for applications in the automotive, cookware, and construction industries, where the coated surfaces are exposed to high levels of wear and tear.

List of Key Players in Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market:

A.O. Smith Corporation (US) AkCoat(Turkey) Vibrantz technologies (US) Tomatec Co., Ltd. (Japan) Nolifrit (China) among others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market:

Drivers: Growing population and rapid urbanization, particularly in developing nations

Growing population and rapid urbanization, particularly in developing nations Restraints: Complex application process

Complex application process Opportunities: Increased penetration in emerging applications

Increased penetration in emerging applications Challenges: Stringent regulatory policies

Key Findings of the Study:

By application segment is expected to account second largest share of the porcelain enamel coatings market during the forecasted period.

By end-use industry segment hold the largest growing segment in overall porcelain enamel coatings market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for a largest share of the overall porcelain enamel coatings market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022. The region's strong commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices further contributes to its leadership in the porcelain enamel coatings market. Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in the production of household appliances, cookware, and sanitary ware. Porcelain enamel coatings are preferred for these products due to their hygienic properties, resistance to heat, and ability to maintain a polished appearance over time. As the middle-class population expands, the demand for such products is on the rise, further propelling the porcelain enamel coatings market.

AkCoat: The company is a leading manufacturer of chemical coating materials based in Hendek, Turkey. It offers enamel coatings, ceramic surface and decorative solutions, nonstick decorative coatings, glass coating materials, and pigments. It provides solutions to global brands that add value to the household appliances, kitchenware, ovens, ceramics, and glass industries.

In 2015, Akkim acquired Akcoat (Gizem Frit), the world’s leading manufacturer of chemical coating materials. This acquisitions added value to the white goods, kitchen utensils, oven, enamel, ceramic and glass industries.

Porcelain enamel coatings market is segmented by application: Pot, Pan, Baking Dish and Other Utensils, Stove, Oven & Cooker, Sanitaryware and Plumbing, Water Heater, Room Heater, and others. Stove, Oven & Cooker segment accounts for the largest market share of porcelain enamel coatings. One of the primary driving factors for the use of porcelain enamel coatings in these appliances is their remarkable heat resistance. Stoves, ovens, and cookers generate high temperatures during cooking and baking processes, and porcelain enamel coatings can withstand these extreme heat levels without deteriorating, discolouring, or emitting harmful fumes. This heat resistance ensures the longevity and safety of these appliances, making them a reliable choice for consumers. Moreover, porcelain enamel coatings are known for their non-reactive properties, which is a crucial factor in the food preparation industry. They do not interact with acidic or alkaline foods, ensuring that the cooked or baked items maintain their taste and quality. This non-reactivity also makes porcelain enamel-coated surfaces easy to clean, as food residues do not adhere as stubbornly as they might to other materials.

