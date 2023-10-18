DOH News Release – DOH issues red placard to Meatheads mobile unit in Kakaʻako

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Meatheads mobile unit, which was vending on Cooke Street near Kapiʻolani Blvd., due to no water supply for hand washing.

The food establishment, operated by Meatheads Hawaiʻi LLC, received the red placard on October 18, 2023, and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on October 18, 2023, the DOH inspector noted the critical violation of no water available, meaning that food workers were unable to wash their hands.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the appropriate corrective actions before it can reopen. The establishment must have water available for handwashing prior to reopening.

The next follow-up inspection is scheduled for October 19, 2023.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/ .

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

