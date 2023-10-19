Update: 24-hour right lane closure on Bougainville Drive extended to Oct. 20

Main, News Posted on Oct 18, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists that the 24-hour closure on Bougainville Drive, has been extended through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Initially scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, Oct. 18, the 24-hour closure will stay in place for the safety of the public, as the concrete pour to construct the curb and gutter will happen on Oct. 20.

A 24-hour closure is needed to reconstruct two areas of sunken pavement in the right lane and shoulder lane. Repairs are needed on sunken pavement areas measuring 1 foot wide by 5 feet deep, and 20 feet long by 22 inches deep. Due to these proportions, the new pavement will need additional curing time to properly set. See map below for a visual of the construction area.

Following the asphalt repairs, a raised speed hump will be installed at the crosswalk exiting the Hale Keiki School campus.ale Kaiki School. Work will be scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Access for entering and exiting the school, as well as traffic flow in both directions, will be fully maintained. HDOT will be in regular communication with Hale Keiki School, and should there be any traffic buildup, work hours will be modified.



HDOT asks motorists to drive with caution through the area. Electronic message boards will be in place with closure information. First responders and TheBus will be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

