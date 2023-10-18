Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of San Benito Police Officer

TEXAS, October 18 - October 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after a San Benito Police Officer was fatally shot during a vehicle pursuit last night:

"Hearts across Texas grieve with the family and loved ones of the San Benito Police Officer whose life was tragically taken while protecting his fellow Texans. This senseless act is a solemn reminder of the selfless risks our law enforcement officers take every single day when they put on the badge. I thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Benito Police Department, and all law enforcement involved in the swift apprehension and arrest of the criminals so justice can be served. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for this brave hero's family and the entire San Benito community during this heartbreaking time."