Governor Abbott Appoints Guerra, Shah To Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

TEXAS, October 18 - October 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John Guerra, D.O. and Shweta Shah, M.D. to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.
 
John Guerra, D.O. of Mission is a board-certified obstetrician gynecologist with a private practice. He is the medical director of the McAllen Pregnancy Center, a member of the Catholic Medical Association, and a eucharistic minister at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Additionally, he is a former member of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Guerra received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Pan American University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from North Texas State University.
 
Shweta Shah, M.D. of Sugar Land is an associate professor at the Baylor College of Medicine. She is a member of the American Society of Pediatric Nephrology, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the International Pediatric Nephrology Association. Shah received a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Baroda Medical College and a Doctor of Medicine in Pediatrics from Maharaja Sayaji Rao University and Stony Brook Children's Hospital, NY. She completed her specialization in Pediatric Nephrology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital, where she currently practices.
 

