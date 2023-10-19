Charlie Walk Charlie Walk, Aspen Artists Aspen Artists

Aspen Artist’s Co founder & CEO Charlie Walk Attends Jean-Georges 50 Year Career Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie Walk, a music industry veteran, recently enjoyed Superstar French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's celebration of his 50th career anniversary at the Tin Building in South Street Seaport. Jean Georges is known for his sophisticated culinary style and has been awarded multiple Michelin stars for his New York restaurants.

The event was attended by notable figures in the hospitality industry, including Martha Stewart, Ted Allen, and Indochine’s Jean-Marc Houmard. Delicious bites from the Tin Building's restaurants, like abcV, Fulton Fish Co., and the secret House of the Red Pearl, were enjoyed by all. Guests also had the chance to chat with former Danceteria queen Dianne Brill, who was eager to share details about her new gig as a judge on the upcoming show "Drag Race Germany," which is based on the popular American series "RuPaul's Drag Race." It was a night full of celebration, great food, and plenty of interesting conversation.

Jean-Georges is remembered for his celebration last year for being one of networking, outstanding food and a great night. As stated in the Page Six article, “Guests were even greeted once again by event staff dressed up as newsies, just like last year, except this time they were handing out faux newspapers with a photo of Vongerichten as a youngster on the front page”

Charlie Walk has recently made headlines for his launch of Aspen Artists and was excited to connect with individuals alike at Jean Georges anniversary party. Charlie Walk's vast experience in the music industry makes him a well-respected veteran and trendsetter. After earning his stripes and climbing the corporate ladder within the big three record labels, he decided to strike out as an entrepreneur. Aspen Artists is a trailblazing music media company redefining the landscape of star discovery, fan engagement, and music monetization. With an industry-leading approach, we uncover more extraordinary talent and breathe new life into the traditional A&R process. Collaborating across all genres and working with top-tier artists, we leverage our unique intellectual properties to illuminate the path to stardom and unblock the funnel to fame. Backed by a proven track record of catapulting global superstars, we have an unmatched ability to identify the market trends and fan preferences that catapult acts into icons, pushing the boundaries of our culture forward.

Charlie Walk has had the opportunity to share meals with acclaimed French chef Jean-Georges. With Walk’s recent attendance to celebrate Jean Georges' 50-year Charlie Walk notes his admiration for Jean-Georges accomplishments throughout the years.

