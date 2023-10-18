Prince Albert Launches Free Counselling to Children and Youth

CANADA, October 19 - Released on October 18, 2023

Free, rapid access counselling services are now available to children, youth and their caregivers in Prince Albert. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

Young people can access support for mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Young people in Prince Albert who are facing mental health challenges will be able to quickly access counselling services to help them heal and become healthy young adults," Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "Expanding capacity to get more people the help they need is a key focus of our new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions. The expansion of rapid access counselling to children and youth is a great example of how we're making that happen."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

"We are excited to offer Rapid Access Counselling for Children and Youth to Prince Albert," Catholic Family Services of Prince Albert Executive Director Louise Zurowski said. "There is a strong need in our community for counselling for children and youth who are struggling with a variety of issues. This program will provide us with an opportunity to act quickly and to prevent these problems from getting more serious."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Services Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families.

Please visit www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched in Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow, North Battleford and Yorkton. Additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks. Under the new Action Plan, rapid access counselling for children and youth will expand to all 24 locations of Family Services Saskatchewan where these services are currently available for adults.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24. The new Action Plan is supported by funding that will total $49.4 million when fully implemented in the fifth year of the plan.

