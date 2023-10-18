Submit Release
From Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain

AZERBAIJAN, October 18 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,

On the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in my name and in the name of the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain, I am pleased to present to your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness.

We pray to God Almighty to grant your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and to bless the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with further progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure your Excellency of my highest consideration.

Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa,

King of the Kingdom of Bahrain

