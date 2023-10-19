Author L.C. Renie Receives Prestigious Gold Book Award and Unveils Anticipated Book 2 in the Unshattered Love Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- L.C. Renie, acclaimed author and mental health advocate, has been honored with the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to literature and original storytelling. Renie's untraditional writing style, which focuses on themes of evolution, destiny, overcoming adversities, and embracing challenges with hope, faith, and love, has garnered widespread acclaim.
In addition to the Gold Book Award, L.C. Renie is set to captivate readers with the release of the highly anticipated second book in the Unshattered Love series, titled BELIEVE.
About BELIEVE - Unshattered Love Book 2:
"Hope's mirror the Heart" _ L.C. RENIE
"Everything we think we know, guess again. With everything on the line, will she risk it all for love? Alexandria never imagined she’d find a love like this, but when she does, it changes everything. Suddenly, her life makes sense. Alessio is her everything. Where he goes, she will follow."
However, the idyllic love story takes a dark turn when Alexandria's family's complicated past resurfaces, bringing with it old enemies and reigniting long-held grudges. As Alessio is forced into an untenable position, the couple's future is jeopardized, and the question arises:
Is this where their love story comes to an end? "WRATH COMES HOME TO ROOST!"
L.C. Renie's writing is characterized by a unique blend of suspense and romance, making her a standout in the literary world. The Unshattered Love series promises to deliver another gripping tale that resonates with readers, showcasing Renie's ability to craft relatable characters navigating through life's challenges.
About L.C. Renie:
L.C. Renie, a native Floridian, brings a fresh perspective to literature with her untraditional writing style. Beyond her accomplishments as an author, Renie has made significant contributions to public health and food safety services in the food processing industry for over fifteen years. Recently recognized by Literary Titan with the Gold Book Award, she continues to expand her reach through various mediums, including screenplay writing.
Renie's commitment extends beyond the literary realm; she actively advocates for mental health treatment, substance abuse, suicide awareness, and clean water initiatives. As a member of the Authors Guild of America, she seeks to enlighten readers with real-life scenarios, encouraging them to share their own stories and experiences.
For more information about L.C. Renie and her works, visit https://lcrenie.com/.
L.C. Renie
L.C. Renie
