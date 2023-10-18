Manchin Announces $1.2 Million for West Virginia Bureau for Public Health to Reimburse COVID-19 Costs

October 18, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,241,279 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health. The funding will reimburse costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our frontline workers go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and we must ensure they have the resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe. I’m pleased FEMA is assisting the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health in covering and reimbursing costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic, including well-deserved compensation for healthcare workers,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our healthcare professionals and public health facilities that serve West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

The funding announced today will reimburse costs accrued between January 2020 and July 2022, including compensation for registered nurses, administrative assistants, staffing coordinators, research specialists and epidemiologists.