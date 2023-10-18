Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,346 in the last 365 days.

TN AG Skrmetti Announces Multistate Settlement with Healthcare Clearinghouse Inmediata

Nashville – Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that Tennessee and 32 other attorneys general have reached a settlement with healthcare clearinghouse Inmediata for a coding issue that exposed the protected health information (“PHI”) of approximately 1.5 million consumers for almost three years.  Under the settlement, Inmediata has agreed to overhaul its data security and breach notification practices and make a $1.4 million payment to states.  Tennessee will receive $71,273 from the settlement.

As a healthcare clearinghouse, Inmediata facilitates transactions between healthcare providers and insurers across the United States.  On January 15, 2019, Inmediata learned that PHI was available online and had been indexed by search engines.  As a result, sensitive patient information could be viewed through online searches and potentially downloaded by anyone with access to an internet search engine.  Yet, Inmediata delayed notification to impacted consumers for over three months.  Further, the notices were frequently misaddressed and were far from clear. Many consumers complained that without sufficient details or context, they had no idea why Inmediata had their data, which may have caused recipients to dismiss the notices as illegitimate.

Today’s settlement resolves allegations that Inmediata violated state consumer protection laws, breach notification laws, and HIPAA by failing to implement reasonable data security and failing to provide affected consumers with timely and complete information regarding the breach, as required by law. 

Under the settlement, Inmediata has agreed to strengthen its data security and breach notification practices in the future, including the implementation of a comprehensive information security program with specific security requirements, development of an incident response plan, and annual third-party security assessments for five years.

Indiana led the multistate investigation, assisted by the Executive Committee consisting of Connecticut, Michigan, and Tennessee, and joined by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

###

PR23-47:  TN AG Skrmetti Announces Multistate Settlement with Healthcare Clearinghouse Inmediata

You just read:

TN AG Skrmetti Announces Multistate Settlement with Healthcare Clearinghouse Inmediata

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more