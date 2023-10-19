The Global Lyme Alliance Gala Returns with Headline Performance by Iconic Singer Debbie Gibson

Global Lyme Alliance Logo The Global Lyme Alliance Board of Directors: David Gerstner, Nancy Del Genio, Julia Knox-Comeau, Debbie Siciliano, Diane Blanchard, Rose Anastasio, Charles Balducci, Kenzie Vath, Karen Kelly, Janet Vacarro, Brett Kristoff, Ed O’Connell, Paul Ross, Brent Debbie Gibson (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Christopher Meloni (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: BFA / Sansho Scott)

Christopher Meloni, Ashley Loren joined Emcee Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto to raise over $1.6 million for Lyme & tick-borne disease research and awareness