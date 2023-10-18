Randolph College for the Performing Arts to establish a new flagship location called The Bill King Centre

This new 10,000 square foot open-concept space offers opportunities to sponsors for naming rights for each of the studio spaces (3 dance/multi-purpose studios, 1 acting studio and 5 vocal studios).

RCPA will inaugurate a second location as part of a $2.5 million capital campaign in honour of legendary pianist and composer Bill King, in spring of 2024.

I am excited that the new location will be an expansion to provide excellent studio facilities, fresh opportunities, and inspiration to young people in the community’s flourishing creative hub.” — Sergio Trujillo – Tony Award winner / Olivier Award winner