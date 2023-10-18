[Latest] Global Tourism Source Market Size/Share Worth USD 986.5 Billion by 2032 at a 5.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Tourism Source Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 615.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 652.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 986.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Expedia Group, Booking Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor Inc., Airbnb Inc., Ctrip.com International Ltd., TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Accor S.A., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Tourism Source Market Size, Trends and Insights By Booking Channel (Websites, Mobile Applications, Travel Agencies, Others), By Tourist Type (Solo, Group, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tourism Source Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 615.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 652.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 986.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Tourist Source Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Economic Prosperity and Increased Disposable Income: The steady growth of global economies translates to improved disposable income for individuals, enabling a larger demographic to afford international travel experiences. Rising economic stability prompts people from various source markets to explore new destinations and engage in cross-border tourism, contributing to the overall expansion of the market.

Cultural Exchange and Authentic Experiences: The pursuit of cultural enrichment and authentic experiences is a powerful driver in the Tourist Source Market. Travelers from different source markets are drawn to destinations that offer unique cultural insights, enabling them to engage with local traditions, lifestyles, and heritage, thereby fostering mutual understanding and cross-cultural relationships.

Enhanced Connectivity and Travel Convenience: The evolution of air travel networks, technological advancements, and digital platforms has revolutionized the way people connect with distant places. Improved connectivity, along with seamless booking and information-sharing processes, makes international travel more accessible and convenient for individuals across source markets, amplifying the appeal of exploring different countries.

Rising Middle-Class Population: The emergence and expansion of the middle class in various developing countries significantly impact the Tourist Source Market. This demographic shift creates a substantial pool of potential tourists who possess the means and aspiration to explore international destinations, contributing to the steady growth of global tourism.

Globalization and Social Media Influence: The era of globalization, coupled with the pervasive influence of social media platforms, shapes tourists’ preferences. Modern travellers are inspired by shared experiences, influencer recommendations, and the desire to capture unique moments for their online networks, motivating them to visit offbeat destinations and contributing to the diversification of the source markets.

Business Activities and Corporate Engagements: The surge in international business activities, conferences, and trade events fosters a significant segment of corporate travellers. As professionals travel for work-related purposes, they often extend their trips for leisure, contributing to the Tourist Source Market. Business engagements drive tourism from source markets that actively participate in global trade and networking events.

Government Initiatives and Policies: Supportive government policies, visa relaxations, and tourism promotion campaigns play a pivotal role in driving tourism from various source markets. Proactive efforts by governments to attract international visitors by simplifying entry procedures and showcasing their countries’ attractions can significantly boost tourism from these source markets.

Tourist Source Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Travelport is joining forces with retailing pioneer Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power a simpler, smarter, and brighter future for the travel industry. By uniting expertise in travel tech, cloud tech, and hyper-personalized retailing, stepping up the pace of digital transformation. In collaboration with AWS, Travelport+ unlocks a world of potential for our customers.

Amadeus is a Spanish multinational technology company that provides IT solutions for the travel and tourism industry. It has a wide range of partnerships with airlines, hotels, car rental companies, and other travel providers. Amadeus partners with over 400 airlines, including American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, and Lufthansa.

Tourist Source Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Tourism Source Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Travel Restrictions and Lockdowns: The COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread travel restrictions, lockdowns, and border closures, severely limiting international travel and causing a sharp decline in tourism from source markets.

Health and Safety Concerns: Concerns about the virus’s transmission and the safety of travel led to decreased consumer confidence. Fear of infection, quarantine measures, and uncertainty about destination conditions resulted in reduced travel intentions.

Vaccination Campaigns: Widespread vaccination campaigns have played a pivotal role in restoring traveller confidence. Vaccinated travellers, especially from source markets with high vaccination rates, feel more comfortable resuming international travel.

Health Protocols and Safety Measures: The implementation of stringent health and safety protocols, including sanitization, distancing, and testing, has reassured travellers about their well-being during their journeys, gradually restoring trust in travel experiences.

Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital tools for travel planning and booking. Online platforms, contactless solutions, and digital health passports streamline travel processes, enhancing convenience and reducing infection risks.

Domestic and Regional Tourism: As international travel faced challenges, many travellers turned to domestic and regional destinations. Governments and industry stakeholders promoted local tourism, helping source markets recover through increased exploration of nearby attractions.

Diversification of Tourism Offerings: To aid recovery, destinations have diversified their tourism offerings. This includes promoting outdoor and nature-based activities, wellness tourism, and cultural experiences that align with travellers’ preferences for safety, health, and meaningful experiences in the new normal. Such tailored offerings attract visitors from source markets seeking unique and rejuvenating experiences.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Tourist Source Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

List of the prominent players in the Tourist Source Market:

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings Inc.

TripAdvisor Inc.

Airbnb Inc.

com International Ltd.

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Marriott International Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Accor S.A.

Others

Tourism Source Market – Regional Analysis

The Tourist Source Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a prominent trend is experiential travel, with tourists seeking immersive encounters and unique activities. Additionally, sustainable and eco-conscious tourism is gaining traction, aligning with the region’s focus on environmental responsibility.

Europe: Europe witnesses a surge in slow travel and cultural immersion. Travelers explore fewer destinations in-depth, connecting with local communities and traditions. The rise of heritage tourism, driven by a fascination with history and architecture, is reshaping travel patterns across the continent.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a rise in wellness and health-focused tourism. Travelers prioritize destinations offering relaxation, spa treatments, and holistic experiences. Digital nomadism is on the rise, with destinations like Bali becoming hubs for remote working, contributing to a new trend in extended stays.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA sees a growth in adventure and nature-based tourism. Tourists are drawn to the region’s diverse landscapes, engaging in activities like trekking, wildlife safaris, and water sports. Cultural tourism also flourishes as travelers explore historic sites and local traditions, contributing to the region’s unique appeal.

The Tourist Source Market is segmented as follows:

By Booking Channel

Websites

Mobile Applications

Travel Agencies

Others

By Tourist Type

Solo

Group

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

