Kreidler: Communication between insurers and people important to wildfire recovery

October 17, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler thanked insurance companies and adjusters for their diligent work with communities impacted by the Gray and Oregon Road fires outside Spokane in late August.

Kreidler also stressed the importance of adhering to the communications standards between insurance companies and policyholders set forth in state law.

“The admirable work performed by insurers and adjusters hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Kreidler said. “The recovery process from these two devastating, tragic fires will be a long one, and communication is important. I’m optimistic insurers will be responsive to their insureds during this difficult process.”

Delaying a response to a policyholder — for any reason — can be harmful, he added, noting that the state regulations are the bare minimum and a relatively low bar to meet.

Here’s what people can expect — from a communications standpoint — after filing a claim, based on the state standards for insurers acknowledging pertinent communications.

The insurance company will acknowledge your claim within 10 business days.

If your claim is paid within 10 days, that counts as a response.

If they acknowledge your claim but it’s not in writing, they must make a note of the acknowledgment in your claim file describing how it happened.

For any other pertinent communications to your insurance company, where a response is a reasonable expectation, the company must reply within 10 working days.

Once the insurance company has been notified of a claim, they have to provide you with all the necessary forms and instructions and help fill them out, so you can meet your end of the policy’s requirements.

