Council for Inclusive Capitalism Announces Lynn Forester de Rothschild as CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Inclusive Capitalism announced today that its founder, Lynn Forester de Rothschild, will head the organization as CEO. After more than three years leading the organization through its launch and a period of significant growth, CEO and President of the Board Meredith Sumpter will step down effective October 31, 2023.

“I want to thank Meredith for all she has done to build the Council for Inclusive Capitalism into a strong and purposeful force for better business,” said de Rothschild. “Meredith has been a valuable partner in bringing the actions and ideas of hundreds of companies into the inclusive capitalism movement, while working with me and our members to advance critical reform initiatives including our just transition work. Given the scale of the social and environmental challenges before us, I am excited to broaden the impact and work of the Council with investors, businesses, government and civil society to build our economy for the common good.”

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism was launched to mobilize the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted economic system. de Rothschild founded the Council at a meeting between a small group of global business leaders and Pope Francis at the Vatican in November 2019. Since its public debut in December of 2020, the Council has grown from 25 founding members to a community of more than 550 global executives, asset owners and managers, and other leaders from around the world. Its members have made more than 780 commitments to concrete and measurable action for an inclusive capitalism.

“I am deeply grateful for the experience in leading the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and I thank Lynn and our Steering Committee for this opportunity,” said Sumpter. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with our members, partners, and staff in demonstrating the value creation that comes through inclusive and sustainable business practices. From building climate resilience to addressing income inequality through profitable business practices, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism’s work is needed now more than ever. The ingenuity of our community gives me every confidence that the Council’s brightest days lie ahead.”

As part of the transition, Alexandra Rogan, director of programs and partnerships, and Michael Clyne, executive director of the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism, will take on new leadership positions overseeing the content, community, and operational work as Executive Directors.