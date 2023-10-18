(Subscription required) Kurt Olsen, who had multiple phone conversations with Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said attaching to the lawsuit an economist’s declaration was sufficient to explain the filing’s claims that there was a one in a quadrillion chance of Joe Biden winning the popular vote in four states given Trump’s early lead.
You just read:
Eastman Taps Election Fight Lawyer Kurt Olsen as Defense Witness
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.